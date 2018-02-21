New ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Key Art Revealed

A new trailer and new photos isn’t the only thing that Jessica Jones fans are being treated to today, with Netflix recently debuting a new piece of key art for the series.

The banner shows Jessica (played by Krysten Ritter) standing at the sink of a public bathroom, appearing to wash blood from her hands. An injured man (whose injuries were most likely caused by Jessica) lays in the background, while a woman with red high heels sits in a stall. On the doors of the stalls are an array of graffiti, including the tagline “Fight Like a Woman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the banner itself raises a few questions (Is the bathroom gender neutral? Are those red shoes in the corner belonging to Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor)? Does the other graffiti reveal some sort of hidden Easter eggs?), it also hammers home the sort of focus of season two. The newest installment will focus on Jessica’s previous traumas throughout her life, both in the experiments that gave her her superpowers, and in the ongoing PTSD she has from Kilgrave (David Tennant).

“I think that hit me in such a profound way, that Jessica Jones was so much more than a great acting part.” Ritter said of the show’s impact on survivors of abuse during a recent interview. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the first character like this we’ve seen, especially in the form of a superhero, especially in the form of a leading lady, who looks like this, who acts like this, who doesn’t really give a shit about how she looks.’”

You can read the new synopsis for the season below.

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is joined by an incredible returning cast that includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Danville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

Fans will get to see Jessica in action in just a matter of weeks, when season two of Marvel’s Jessica Jones premieres on Netflix on March 8, 2018.