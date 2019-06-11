Jessica Jones Gets Three New Previews with Villain Easter Egg

Getting ready for the premiere of the third and final season of Jessica Jones, Netflix has started rolling out some viral marketing for the series. Thanks to a tease on the show’s official Twitter page earlier today, fans have uncovered that if you search “Salinger” on Netflix, you’ll get three new previews for the show. Salinger, of course, referring to the last name of the season’s primary antagonist played by Jeremy Bobb.

The previews follow right on the heels of the show’s official trailer, released towards the end of last week.

Figured out who I am? Search my name in the place you’ll eventually see me come to life… — Jessica Jones is a fraud. (@JessicaJones) June 11, 2019

On the press tour for the show last month, Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg talked to ComicBook.com, explaining how the third season is very much the third part of a three-part story arc.

“Well, season three is an active evolution out of one and two. I really look at three as a complete arc and story. So season three is very much the next step for Jessica,” Rosenberg says. “If season one and two were about her digging into her past and facing her demons and looking inwardly and backward, this season is about her now moving forward and finding her place in the world, finding her contribution to the world, and if she even has one.”

“We left season two off with her mother seeing in her that she has the potential of a hero and saying a hero is someone who gives a shit and does something about it. Season three is about Jessica doing something about it and trying to live into her mother’s quote for her.”

As it stands now, the third season of Jessica Jones has a 50 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I have the chance to review it for ComicBook.com and ended up giving it two out of three stars.

Jessica Jones Season Three debuts on Netflix June 14th. The first two seasons of the show are now streaming.