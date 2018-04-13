Fans React to ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 3 Renewal

Jessica Jones might not have been as familiar with audiences as heroes like Daredevil or the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but following the debut of Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix, the hard-drinking private detective became a huge hit with new and old Marvel fans alike.

In the debut season of the series, fans met Jessica (Krysten Ritter), an immensely strong hero who used her powers for personal profit and to uphold the justice of her clients, as opposed to preventing any burglary or assault in her neighborhood. The most effective element of the series were her struggles to cope with the psychological abuse she suffered at the hands of Kilgrave (David Tennant), with fans connecting strongly with the themes of domestic physical and emotional abuse.

The second season of the series debuted last month and, based on the devout fanbase and compelling storyline, has been renewed for a third season.

Check out what fans are saying about the series delivering another season of exciting adventures!

@VenusZen

Marvel’s #JessicaJones has been renewed for Season 3! Great to see that such a formerly obscure Marvel anti-heroine is continuing to enjoy some well-deserved mainstream success! — Brent Botsford (@VenusZen) April 12, 2018

@ladiesofcomics

#JessicaJones is coming back for another season. I don’t drink but cheers to that ? — Ladies of Comics (@ladiesofcomics) April 12, 2018

@astralsorceress

there’s gonna be a season 3 of Jessica Jones❤️? — ➰ (@astralsorceress) April 12, 2018

@SheraeSpeaks_

#JessicaJones renewed for season three! Bravo #Netflix. She and Luke Cage are way better than Daredevil and that Iron Fist garbage. — The Opinion (@SheraeSpeaks_) April 12, 2018

@adama4692

Cool! #JessicaJones has been renewed for a Season 3, although we haven’t even gotten to #Daredevil Season 3 yet, i hope it gets renewed for a Season 4! ? i can dream right! pic.twitter.com/Is3lwV72V0 — Adam Manneh (@adama4692) April 12, 2018

@schillinchillin

BITCH HERE WE GO JESSICA JONES SEASON 3 AKA THE SEASON OF HELLCAT I’M SCREAMING — sarah (@schillinchillin) April 12, 2018

@AdamAJTupper

Although S2 was not as good as S1, and had a pretty stupid aspect to its climax, I’m happy to hear Jessica Jones is getting another season. Still overall my favourite of the Marvel/Netflix shows. — Adam Tupper (@AdamAJTupper) April 12, 2018

@navnic222

@NWfangirl

Yes! Jessica Jones, one of my most favourite shows, is getting a new season ? — Jini (@NWfangirl) April 12, 2018

@shawnlunn2002