Marvel Artist Responds to Brazil Banning His Avengers Artwork

Despite being released the better part of a decade ago, Marvel’s Avengers: Children’s Crusade is dominating the news cycle once again. Earlier this week, Marcelo Crivella — the evangelical bishop-turned-politician — tried laying down the law and banned the graphic novel from an ongoing book fair being held in the city. Now, the artist behind the storyline in question has broken his silence on the topic. Shortly after news first broke, Jim Cheung took to Instagram to share a passionate statement in support of the book.

According to Brazilian journalists at GLOBO, the Crivella, the mayor of Rio de Janerio, aimed to halt sales of the book because of a kiss shared between Wiccan and Hulkling, two male characters. Crivella cited the book for having “sexual content for minors” as the primary reason to yank book sales — something Cheung says won’t stand. You can read Cheung’s full statement below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ordeal took place at the 19th International Book Biennial, a massive festival that takes place over ten days. According to the Rio Times, publishers from around the world are expected to have over 5.5 million books on sale during the event.

You can purchase your copy of Avengers: The Children’s Crusade here.