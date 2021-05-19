John Mulaney Reportedly Dating X-Men: Apocalypse Star Olivia Munn

✖

Hot on the heels of the news of his divorce, comedian and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star John Mulaney is reportedly dating X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn. The Saturday Night Live star has reportedly been friends with Munn for a few years, and reconnected when he entered rehab for substance abuse earlier this year. Mulaney completed that course in February, but is continuing to work on his sobriety as an outpatient. News broke about a week ago that Mulaney was splitting with his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, and then within a couple of days, rumors began to swirl that Mulaney was spending time with Munn.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in a statement at the time. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Munn has a long history of splashy, headline-grabbing celebrity romances with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Joel Kinnaman, and Aaron Rodgers.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," People quotes a source close to Mulaney as saying. "They met at church in Los Angeles."His reps say he will not comment on the relationship further, as he is focusing on staying sober and returning to work.

Mulaney is expected to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, as well as in the upcoming revival of Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers. The long-rumored live-action/CGI hybrid is set to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2022, with John Mulaney voicing Chip and Andy Samberg voicing Dale. Seth Rogen is also set to make a cameo appearance.

Munn, who has also appeared in The Predator and The Newsroom, is set to appear in two upcoming films -- Aleppo, and The Gateway -- later in 2021.

'We were at a wedding together and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" Munn said in a recently-resurfaces 2015 interview. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like: 'So, you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him,' she said, noting she sent him an email not long after the wedding but 'he never emailed back."