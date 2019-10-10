Joker Trailer Gets Mashed Up With Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Amazing Fan Video

DC’s Joker movie has dominated the pop-culture consciousness in recent weeks, with people having a wide array of thoughts on the gritty solo story. The film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as a man who evolves into the Clown Prince of Crime, set out to be a completely unique entry in the comic book movie world, complete with some specifically-stylized trailers. Whether you liked or disliked the film’s marketing campaign, a hilarious new video will make you look at it in a new way. A video shared by GopaSharma10 recently gained popularity on Reddit, which recuts the Joker trailer with scenes of Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man movies.

The end result, titled “Parker”, puts Peter Parker’s awkward turn to villainy in Spider-Man 3 in a whole new context. The video has rightfully gained quite a lot of love on social media, with fans praising just how well the two pieces sync up together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker has already proved to be a bonafide box office hit for DC, with some wondering how the film will impact the comic book movie world going forward. But according to director Todd Phillips, that further discourse wasn’t part of why he was motivated to make the film.

“I don’t know about competition with Marvel and that thing, I’ve never been in the comic book world,” Phillips said in a previous interview. “When we originally conceived this idea, it was very much about this sort of genre, of taking a different approach with it.”

“I don’t know what sort of effect it will have with other filmmakers. I think the comic book movies have been doing really well, and they don’t necessarily need a change,” Phillips continued. “We just thought it could be an exciting approach to this genre. I’m not sure what it means for DC, or Marvel, how they’ll change the way they’ll do it.”

Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen, Shea Whigham, and Bill Camp. The film earned $96 million at its opening weekend box office, smashing previous records for an October release.

What do you think of this Joker and Spider-Man 3 mashup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.