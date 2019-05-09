Jon Favreau Reflects on the Iron Man Cameos That Became Marvel Staples

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, but it’s not the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film fans have to look forward to this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and everyone is eager learn what Peter Parker and his friends are up to now that they’re no longer particles of dust. During a set visit, Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan actor/Iron Man director), shared with ComicBook.com how amazing it is that so many characters who started out as small cameos in the Iron Man films turned into huge roles for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Remember, I started playing this because I just wanted to give myself a cameo,” Favreau said. “I was basically an extra in the first one, and what’s really super strange for me is how all of this has evolved into something. How should I put it? Every little thread plays out into other things. My neighbor was Clark Gregg. I asked him to play a SHIELD agent. Paul Bettany, I actually worked with on Wimbledon.”

“We shot at Shepperton, and I asked him to do the voice [of J.A.R.V.I.S.],” he added. “He never even saw the first movie. Then he turned into the Vision and Clark Gregg turned into Agents of SHIELD. It’s a little surreal for me to be honest with you, how all these little things that were just… Nick Fury doing a post-credit scene, the Easter egg for the fans turned into the foundation for the whole Avengers MCU thing. Nothing’s wasted. Every little detail the fans really know, so any time we lean into it and try to reinforce that, it seems to help bring a little more humanity and depth to it.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis here:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

