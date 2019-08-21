Jon Favreau Thinks Robert Downey Jr. Should Start Directing

Robert Downey Jr. might have retired as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but filmmaker Jon Favreau thinks it’s time the performer gets behind the camera to serve as a director. The pair first collaborated to deliver audiences the inaugural film in the MCU, Iron Man in 2008, going on to collaborate multiple more times both in that franchise and in other endeavors. Favreau went on to detail that the amount of creativity within Downey might be manifested in a number of ways and, as a friend, would encourage the actor to share his art with as many fans as possible.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking, but he better direct,” Favreau shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked about what was next for Downey. “Otherwise, I’m not going to be his friend anymore. He’s the star of the biggest movie of all time. He did it. So now, you better do stuff you love. Because if you can’t do what you love, how are you going to inspire everybody else out there who’s climbing that ladder? He has a lot of passion. He’s an artist: He understands visual art, he understands music.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “I think he would be a hell of a director. I hope I get to have a part if he ever decides to direct because I want to show him what it felt like when I was directing him. I want to give him the other side of that equation.”

While Downey has served as a producer on a number of projects, he has yet to officially step behind the camera as the director of a feature film. The actor starred in nine MCU films but, with his obligations to Marvel Studios now fulfilled, it doesn’t seem as though he would be interested in returning, even behind the scenes.

“Initially, by creating and associating and synergizing with Tony Stark and the Marvel Universe … and being a good company man, but also being a little off-kilter, being creative and getting into all these other partnerships, it was a time when … what do they say? Owners start looking like their pets,” Downey detailed to The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, “I am not what I did with that studio. I am not that period of time that I spent playing this character. And it sucks, because the kid in all of us wants to be like, ‘No. It’s always going to be summer camp and we’re all holding hands and singing ‘Kumbaya.’”

The latest MCU film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is in theaters now. Stay tuned for details on Downey’s future projects.

Do you think the actor should start directing? Let us know in the comments below!