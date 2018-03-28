‘Justice League’s Zack Snyder Fights Joss Whedon Thanos in Latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meme

The Avengers may be going up against the Mad Titan Thanos when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters next month, but a hilarious new meme knows that the real struggle isn’t Captain America versus Thanos. It’s Zack Snyder versus Joss Whedon locked in epic battle over the “Snyder Cut” of DC Films’ Justice League.

As spotted on Twitter, the meme turns Snyder into Captain America while Whedon’s face gets tinted purple and reimagined as Thanos from the scene in the most recent Avengers: Infinity War trailer where Cap is literally in hand-to-hand combat with Thanos. You can check the meme out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Imagining a Snyder versus Whedon showdown over Justice League is humorous, but the “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” belies a very real struggle over sorts for fans over something that may or may not even exist. As fans may recall, Zack Snyder was the original director for last year’s DC hero team up film but stepped away following a family tragedy. Whedon then came on to complete the film. The result was a Justice League that many criticized as having an inconsistent tone, seemingly due to Snyder and Whedon’s differences as director.

These inconsistencies have led some fans to clamor for Snyder’s version of the film without Whedon’s input to be released. There have been several petitions and even protests from fans demanding that Warner Bros. release Snyder’s cut of the film, despite the fact that there has been no official confirmation from the studio that such a cut exists or there would even be enough material for one. Fans who had hoped to find insight when Justice League was released on Blu-ray earlier this month were disappointed when the only deleted scenes included were minimal.

The meme, however, is funny even stepping back from continued hopes for a “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. While Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 successor Avengers 4 are both directed by The Russo Brothers, Whedon helmed the first two Avengers films for Marvel Studios, 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Whedon being reimagined as Thanos is even more fitting when you consider that the Mad Titan made his first appearance in the MCU in the mid-credits scene of The Avengers as Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) mysterious benefactor.

Justice League is available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Fans can see the real Captain America face off with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War which opens in theaters April 27th.