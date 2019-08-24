Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on Spider-Man’s Split From Marvel

Just moments after Tom Holland revealed his future as Spider-Man despite the split between Disney and Sony Pictures, the mastermind behind Marvel Studios himself finally addressed the elephant in the room. But instead of slinging mud, Kevin Feige reflected on his time making movies with the Wall Crawler.

The Marvel Studios president and producer of Sony’s last two Spidey movies, including the billion dollar hit Spider-Man: Far From Home, broke his silence since the news was announced earlier this week that the studios were at an impasse.

“I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige explained to Entertainment Weekly. “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Holland also spoke highly of his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, praising the opportunity he had to hang out in the same franchise as characters like Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland said. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Neither of them provided any clear reason as to why the split occurred, and mixed reports indicate that the studios could not come to an agreement regarding revenues and costs. But Sony painted a different picture when the news first broke, explaining that Feige himself didn’t have time to produce the franchise anymore.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in statement sent to ComicBook.com. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

They added, “We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Hopefully we learn more about Spider-Man’s future on the big screen very soon.