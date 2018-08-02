Kevin Feige on What Happens When Actors Playing Marvel Characters Are Ready to Move on

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for a decade now, continuing to build on the connected franchise that began with Nick Fury’s appearance at the end of Iron Man. Actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and several others have been a part of this universe for years on end.

What happens when the inevitable finally arrives, and these actors are ready to move on with their careers, leaving superheroes behind?

The man charged with dealing with this scenario when it actually occurs is none other than the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. During an interview for The Costco Connection, Feige was asked about the future of the franchise whenever the main actors decide to leave.

His answer was simple: The comics have the answers.

“That’s what we can look to in the comics,” Feige said. “And that’s why these characters are so relevant. I talk about 10 years of movies, but it’s 50-plus years of comics. And they’re just as relevant and popular. And that’s because they do get updated. They do change with the times. I have no doubt that all of our actors, who are in peak physical shape, have got another 50 years in them to be heroes. In terms of the specifics of how we will evolve the characters, thankfully I don’t have to really think about it yet. ‘Cause we’re still finishing what we started here with Avengers: Infinity War.”

For the past couple of years, fans have talked about the eventual exits of the original Avengers, particularly Evans, Hemsworth, and Downey. All three of them have contracts that are soon to expire, if they haven’t already, and each actor has expressed interest in having a career after the MCU. Avengers 4 could be the last go-round for any one of them.

Johansson, on the other hand, is still set to star in a solo Black Widow movie, so it’s safe to assume that she will be around for a little while longer.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently available for purchase digitally, while Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.