Kevin Smith Reacts To ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

There were many reaction videos to Spider-Man: Far From Home’s first trailer, but Kevin Smith’s might just be the best.

Smith took to Facebook to share his first reactions to the trailer, which he watched for the first time on video. His reactions were priceless, especially for someone who is such a big Mysterio fan. Before we get to that though, he was quite thrilled to see Jon Favreau returning as Happy.

“Happy and Aunt May! That’s fun,” Smith said. “I love Favreau man, and they owe Favreau. He built the spine of the Marvel cinematic universe.”

That Moment When You Nut Because a Thing You Never Imagined Happening in Your Lifetime Suddenly Happens Before Your Eyes. @SpiderManMovie looks amazing but inclusion of Brokeback Mysterio is proof we live in a golden age of wonder! Happy to be alive to see ol’ Fish-Bowl fly! //t.co/uVdSHKzOrI — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 15, 2019

He was also thrilled to see the Ben Parker suitcase being used by Peter. “Did you see the suitcase! It was Uncle Ben’s suitcase! The initials were Ben Parker,” Smith said.

When Ned gets hit with the tranquilizer, Smith immediately pauses, thinking it’s possibly Mysterio. He loses his mind a bit though when Fury starts to talk, and the reaction is great. That doesn’t hold a candle though to his reaction when he finally sees Gyllenhaal as Mysterio towards the end of the trailer, who shows up to help Spider-Man take down that quasi Hydro-Man.

“Aggggghhhhh! Holy S*** bubblehead! Bubble f****** head! We have fishbowl helmet ladies and gentlemen,” Smith said. “They showed him in the fishbowl helmet ladies and gentlemen. F***! I know a lot of people are like mad at the current state of the world and our country and s***, but I’m sorry this just makes up for it (laughs), we f***** have Mysterio in a movie. They keep giving me shiny trinkets so I won’t pay attention to the big picture. What I’ve been doing my whole life.”

After watching it again he said “Holy f*** I want to have sex with him right now! F*** yes b****! Who knew. I’m gonna cry it’s so beautiful. Who knew these movies needed Jake Gyllenhaal so badly.”

You can check out the full reaction video above, as well as Smith’s followup tweet down below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Angourie Rice (Betty, Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Numan Acar (Magnum).

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.