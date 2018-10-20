The Kingpin Actor Vincent D’Onofrio Tweets Support for Mike Colter After ‘Luke Cage’ Cancellation

Marvel’s Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio is offering a show of solidarity with fellow Netflix star Mike Colter after the cancelation of Marvel’s Luke Cage.

Following the announcement that Netflix will not renew Luke Cage for its third season, D’Onofrio tweeted some kind words about Colter.

“I think [Mike Colter] is a great guy and super talented actor,” D’Onofrio wrote. “Big hug to you Mike.”

The news of Luke Cage’s cancellation broke on the same day that Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three debuted on Netflix.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix’s joint statement reads. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

The new also came one week after the cancellation of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the official statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Iron Fist star Finn Jones also sent a sign of his sympathies for Colter.

The cancelations of Luke Cage and Iron Fist have also led to speculation that this could be the first phase of Marvel Television’s move to Disney’s upcoming streaming service. Others speculate that this could lead to a Heroes for Hire television show starring both Colter and Jones.

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker made a statement about the cancellation earlier today.

“A lot [of] memories,” Coker tweeted. “A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…”

Meanwhile, many Marvel fans are concerned about Jessica Jones even though that series has already been renewed for a third season. Others are blaming Thanos for the cancellations.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three just debuted on Netflix. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Three are also still in the works.