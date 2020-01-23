Kumail Nanjiani Says The Eternals Is the Most Epic Marvel Movie Yet

The future of Marvel Studios‘ plans on the big screen and on the Disney+ streaming service is very ambitious, both establishing brand new heroes while also bringing back many familiar faces for new adventures after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But one of the most important new films remains shrouded in mystery, and many fans are eager to learn anything and everything possible about The Eternals. Now actor Kumail Nanjiani, a longtime fan of the superhero movie genre, is finally opening up about the movie, revealing new details about the potential franchise.

Nanjiani, fresh off of finishing his role in the fan-favorite HBO comedy Silicon Valley, will now play the role of the immortal warrior Kingo in the new Marvel movie — and he already turned heads when he posted a shirtless selfie made in preparation for the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nanjiani teased new details about the movie, indicating that fans of Jack Kirby’s epic series will be happy with The Eternals film.

“It’s really, really an epic,” Nanjiani told Entertainment Weekly. “And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story, but in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies. And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”

The actor admitted that he’s a big fan of Marvel Studios’ product, and he expressed excitement for being able to work with director Chloe Zhao in a star-studded cast.

“I love superhero movies, but beyond that, this is exactly the type of movie that I love,” Nanjiani said. “If someone would say, ‘All right, what kind of movie do you want to watch? What are the things that’s going to have?’ I would say all these things. And that’s what this movie is. It really spans thousands and thousands of years. And the story is just so big and so epic. And I don’t mean epic in the internet way, I mean epic in the old-school way…It doesn’t look like any of the other Marvel movies. I was on set shooting, and the director showed me just a still of all of us together in the scene. And I was like, ‘I mean, look at all of us together.’ We all look so different. It’s me and a huge buff guy from Korea [Ma Dong-seok] and Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff. You don’t ever get to see people like this together in the same room, let alone in awesome superhero costumes.”

The Eternals premieres in theaters on November 6th.