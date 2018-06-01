‘Legion’ Renewed for Season 3 on FX

FX’s Legion has been a critical and commercial success for Marvel’s X-Men TV universe, and now the network has just renewed it for another go.

The show’s second season still has yet to finish, with two episodes remaining, but FX had seen enough to know it wanted the show on the schedule for the 2019 season, and Co-President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions Eric Schrier couldn’t be happier to have it on the network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‘Legion’ has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” Schrier said. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

It’s not known who Season Three’s main antagonist will be, but Season Two has seen the Shadow King in the spotlight, a character that actor Navid Negahban has enjoyed bringing to life.

“I think the journey and the life of the character have been very fascinating,” Negahban said. “He has been around since the beginning of creation or something. This is my understanding of the character. And, the lives he’s lived, the journeys that he’s had. And to just capture the whole thing and embody the journey, that was a challenge of its own.”

Season Three will see the return of Noah Hawley and John Cameron as executive producers, and Negahban feels they really know how to translate a character from page to screen.

“I think Noah’s world is fascinating and the way that he’s seeing the world and the way that he’s capturing and the way that he’s incorporating the present time into this comic world,” Negahban said. “And how each character will present a layer of us and how he regularly asks questions about us, and for us to discover ourselves as the audience. I think that’s, all of this is very fascinating.”

Fans are still waiting to see what happens with Hawley and Cameron’s other show Fargo, which is still awaiting a fourth season renewal. In the meantime, though they can find solace in the fact that David Haller will be back in 2019.

Legion airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on FX.