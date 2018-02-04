LEGO Releasing Large Hulkbuster Set for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The new line of LEGO products for Avengers: Infinity War have yet to be officially revealed, but fans have already seen images of the six sets ahead of their release. But rumors among LEGO fans hinted at a seventh mystery set.

Photos posted on social media have seemingly revealed that mysterious new set, offering fans a brand new Hulkbuster armor that’s more in line with a model, though it still has play functions. Take a look in the photo below.

This version of Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor is more robust than the model that came out for Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as the one that is coming out later this year for Avengers: Infinity War.

It also appears to be more in line with the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier that came out a few years ago; it doesn’t have nearly as many pieces, but it does appear to be a display model considering it has a sticker with the armor’s specifications, much like the Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series sets.

This doesn’t appear to have the same box design as the Avengers: Infinity War sets, as the top right corner makes it seem more of a commemorative set not tied to a specific movie. It says “Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years.” But the set itself also clarifies that it is not from Infinity War, as the official name seems to be “The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition.” This is kind of a precedent for LEGO, as they previously sold the Helicarrier tied to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, despite coming out a year later alongside Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The set also comes with an exclusive Iron Man minifig, though it’s not clear if that is the only one coming with the set. The base appears to be similar to Iron Man’s workshop, complete with the mechanical arms that help manufacture his earliest suits.

This will be the third Hulkbuster armor LEGO has released for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, coming after the Infinity War set later this year. But that set reveals we might not see Tony Stark in that armor…

With Bruce Banner back in his human form after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, he might be apprehensive to revert back to his Hulk form given how hard it was to change back the previous time. But given that the invasion of Thanos is an all-hands-on-deck situation, Stark could offer “Veronica” to his fellow Science Bro.

We’ll find out for sure when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.

There’s no word yet on when fans can expect to see LEGO’s The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition in stores.