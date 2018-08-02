‘Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones Livetweets ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War released on digital HD and 4K on Tuesday meaning that for those who weren’t able to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe film in theaters they now have the opportunity to do so from the comfort of home. Among those doing just that is Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones and she’s not just watching the movie. She’s livetweeting it.

Jones took to Twitter to share her experience and first reactions to Infinity War and they’re almost better than the movie itself.

Ok so it’s gonna take me two days to watch this movie y’all too much shit keep happening I can’t take it. This muthafucka done beat up the hulk,killed the gate keeper and Loki! Damn the spoilers this is too much now! Like this dude from jail yo! He don’t give a fuck! pic.twitter.com/rr5j3ZyFPk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

“Ok so it’s gonna take me two days to watch this movie y’all too much s**t keep happening I can’t take it,” Jones wrote. “This m********a done beat up the hulk, killed the gate keeper and Loki! Damn the spoilers this is too much now! Like this dude from jail yo! He don’t give a f**k!”

Jones might be a little off on her assessment of Thanos. After all, the Mad Titan actually cares a great deal about things, at least in his own mind. It’s ultimately what drives him on his quest to collect the six Infinity Stones so that he can wipe out half the universe with a snap — his idea of “balance”. It will be interesting to see what Jones has to say when she gets to that part of the movie.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jones has been enthusiastic about superhero movies. Last year she told Seth Meyers that she would love to be Deadpool’s sidekick.

“Oh my god you read that? First of all, Ryan Reynolds has got to be one of the finest pieces of specimen,” Jones said, “Hmph. Blake, you are so lucky, but Blake is bad too so, ya know what I’m saying? I wonder if they compare their badness to each other, like ‘baby, I’m hotter than you today’ ya know? On top of that he’s hilarious, and Deadpool I would love to be just the sidekick, just feeding him back the lines. It would just be so funny.”

As to any special abilities her sidekick might have, only one would matter to Jones. “I just wanna be loud. Just “waaaaahhhh” (screams), everybody’s clothes just come off of them.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital. The movie will then be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th