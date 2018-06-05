Full List Of Every Announced Marvel Movie

Marvel-inspired movies aren’t slowing any time soon: in addition to Marvel Studios‘ soon-to-drop Ant-Man and the Wasp in July and Sony’s Venom in October and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in December, there are at least 15 Marvel-based productions in the works between now and July 2022.

“Superhero fatigue” doesn’t hold much water when it comes to comic book-inspired movies, especially in a year where Disney-owned Marvel Studios released two $1 billion-plus earners just three months apart in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, the latter of which became the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

The studio has announced nine “untitled” projects to follow the unnamed Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in July 2019, one of which is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and another undoubtedly a Black Panther 2.

In addition to Marvel Studios’ future Marvel Cinematic Universe installments, Sony and Fox — who still possess the screen rights to other Disney-owned Marvel Comics characters — have Marvel adaptations of their own in the works, some of which may or may not come to pass:

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Fox)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, followup to X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, is now in post under longtime X-Men series writer/producer and first time director Simon Kinberg.

Dark Phoenix reunites stars Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), and Evan Peters (Quicksilver), who will be joined by series newcomer Jessica Chastain as “Smith,” a shapeshifter.

The story is a partial adaptation of the famed Dark Phoenix storyline from the Marvel comics, where Jean Grey comes to possess the unruly power of the Phoenix Force. Dark Phoenix marks Fox’s second crack at the material after partially adapting it in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand.

In March, Dark Phoenix was pushed back from its planned November 2, 2018 release date to February 14, 2019.

Captain Marvel (Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios is now filming Captain Marvel, their first female-led movie.

The film, set in the ’90s, sees Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) become “one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races,” which have been confirmed to be the blue-skinned Kree and the shape-shifting Skrulls.

Starring alongside Larson will be Jude Law as Mar-Vell-slash-Walter Laweson, Danvers’ mentor, Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, a Kree geneticist, Mckenna Grace as a young Carol and Ben Mendelsohn as a villain whose identity has yet to be officially announced.

Reprising their Marvel roles will be Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Clark Gregg as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson, and Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou as Ronan the Accuser and Korath, respectively, who both first appeared in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019, which marks International Women’s Day.

Avengers 4 (Marvel Studios)

The still unnamed Avengers: Infinity War sequel is in the can.

Marvel Studios shot Infinity War and Avengers 4 back-to-back as part of their universe-wide crossover, which pit the Avengers, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and the Guardians of the Galaxy against the vicious might of warmonger Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Avengers 4 has long been described as both the end and beginning of a certain chapter of the Marvel Studios book, with Marvel chief Kevin Feige describing Avengers 4 as “the conclusion of all 21 movies before it.”

Disney has dated Avengers 4 for May 3, 2019, but a last-minute shift could see the blockbuster-to-be bumped up to an earlier release date in a move similar to Avengers: Infinity War, which shifted from its original May 4 release to its April 27 debut earlier this year.

Gambit (Fox)

Fox is now on the hunt for a new director to assume duties on long-gestating X-Men spinoff Gambit, which lost original director Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) before replacements Doug Limon (The Bourne Identity) and Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl) both exited the project.

Channing Tatum has long been attached as star and producer, also being produced by X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg. Tatum’s involvement is reportedly unaffected by the carousel of directors as the project is said to be his passion project.

The story is expected to see Tatum’s Remy LeBeau attempt to unite two factions of his adopted family, known as the Thieves Guild, who helped turn the card-throwing mutant into a master thief.

The “superpowered heist movie” was being readied for a Valentine’s Day 2019 release before it was pushed back to June 7, 2019, but after multiple delays and non-starts, Gambit currently has no announced release date.

Spider-Man 2 (Marvel Studios / Sony)

Marvel Studios will once again creatively produce the still unnamed Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, to be distributed and produced again by Sony, whose deal with Marvel Studios allows Disney to use the character who now operates in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the disastrous events of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man and Peter Parker actor Tom Holland will return in the starring role.

The Spider-Man sequel will start just “a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story,” Feige told Fandom last June.

This time the teenaged superhero will be pit against master of illusions Mysterio, with Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star as the longtime Spidey foe.

Spider-Man 2 swings into theaters July 5, 2019.

The New Mutants (Fox)

Fox’s next X-verse spinoff, The New Mutants, was affected by the same schedule shake-up as Dark Phoenix, shifting it from its planned release date of February 22, 2019 to its new date of August 2, 2019.

Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) directs the teen-centric and horror-inspired spin on the X-Men franchise, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage and Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes.

New Mutants‘ push back marked the second time the project was delayed: it was originally prepped for an April 13, 2018 debut.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 writer-director James Gunn is hard at work scripting the third installment, reporting the script is “far along” after more than a year into the process.

Leading man Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, announced he’s slated to begin filming Vol. 3 in January.

Details of the film are scarce — citing secrecy around Infinity War and Avengers 4 — and Marvel Studios has yet to declare a release date for the upcoming sequel, but the film is expected to fill the May 1, 2020 spot already reserved by the studio.

Silver & Black (Sony)

Spider-Man spinoff Silver & Black, centered around longtime Spidey frenemies Silver Sable and Black Cat, is one of the planned Sony-produced spinoffs meant to help fill out Sony’s Spider-Man-less Marvel-inspired universe.

The project, coming under The Secret Life of Bees and Cloak & Dagger director Gina Prince-Bythewood, recently had its script start over from scratch days after the project was pulled from Sony’s release schedule.

Originally slated for February 8, 2019, Silver & Black now has no announced release date.

X-Force (Fox)

Deadpool 2 spinoff X-Force is the next direction for the R-rated franchise, taking the place of a potential Deadpool 3.

Star and producer Ryan Reynolds will return and re-team with Deadpool 2 franchise inductees Josh Brolin, who plays time-traveling mutant mercenary Cable, and Zazie Beetz, who plays fortuitous mutant Domino.



X-Force recruited The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale director Drew Goddard to write and direct the movie, which centers around a sort of black ops version of the X-Men.

Also producing the spinoff alongside Reynolds are longtime X-Men series producers Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner. X-Force has no announced release date.

Multiple Man (Fox)

Deadline reported in November another X-Men spinoff, Multiple Man, was in the works at Fox.

That project will also be produced by Kinberg with The Disaster Artist star James Franco attached to the lead role of Jamie Madrox, whose mutant ability allows him to create near-endless duplicates of himself.

Wonder Woman screenwriter Allan Heinberg will pen the script.

Multiple Man has not staked a release date and it’s unknown how or if the project would be affected by the looming Disney/Fox deal.

Morbius (Sony)

It was also learned in November Sony was developing another Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spinoff for “Sony’s Marvel Universe” in Morbius, inspired by the anti-hero and sometimes enemy of the webhead who is dubbed a “living vampire.”

The Hollywood Reporter learned Power Rangers movie writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama penned the script, which was submitted to Sony after a secretive development process.

Just days ago, reported plot details described Morbius as a “horror action story” centering around scientist Michael Morbius, who inadvertently transforms himself into a living vampire in his attempts to find a cure for a rare blood disease. Disgusted by his own bloodlust, Morbius then begins to prey upon criminals he deems unworthy of life.

Avi Arad, who produced Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, and Matt Tolmach, producer of Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man movies, will produce. Sony has yet to stake a release date.

Future MCU Installments (Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios is developing a Black Widow standalone that will star Scarlett Johansson as the super spy-slash-Avenger, but the project has yet to reveal a release date.

Also in the works is a Black Panther sequel, confirmed by Kevin Feige after the massive and record-breaking success of the Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster. Also expected are Spider-Man 3 and likely Ant-Man, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel sequels.

Marvel’s yet-to-be-released slate, as it stands now, is below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)

Avengers 4 (May 3, 2019)

Spider-Man 2 (July 5, 2019)

Untitled Movie (May 1, 2020)

Untitled Movie (July 31, 2020)

Untitled Movie (November 6, 2020)

Untitled Movie (May 7, 2021)

Untitled Movie (July 30, 2021)

Untitled Movie (November 5, 2021)

Untitled Movie (February 18, 2022)

Untitled Movie (May 6, 2022)

Untitled Movie (July 29, 2022)

Feige is interested in both Moon Knight and Nova, though the studio is playing their cards close to the chest at least until the release of Avengers 4.