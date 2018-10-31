Marvel’s ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Chloe Bennet Reportedly Warned Logan Paul About His Bad Behavior

A generation of Marvel and YouTube fans have had their hearts invested in the on-again, off-again romance between Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet and YouTube sensation Logan Paul, but the ride has seemingly come to a halt as Bennet and Paul reportedly broke up over a week ago.

For some fans it was more of a shock when this past summer it was confirmed that Bennet and Paul were dating (again), as the YouTube star had been embroiled in controversy since 2018 began thanks to a shocking video in which he discovered and mocked a dead body found hanging in Japan’s infamous “Suicide Forest.” At the time of the controversy Benett and Paul were on the outs, and apparently the Marvel star predicted that Paul’s fall from grace was coming just before he stepped on that plane for Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a feature piece from The Hollywood Reporter about Paul’s attempt to come back from his troubles, the YouTuber revealed that Bennet tried to warn him about his increasingly bad behavior and all the trouble that attitude would soon cause him:

“The idea for the trip to Japan came from his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Chloe Bennet, a 26-year-old actress on ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.[sic] whom Paul had met on the set of Valley Girl. They and a small group of friends were to fly to Tokyo for New Year’s Eve and shoot some travelogue footage while there. A week before the trip, Paul and Bennet had a fight. ‘She wanted to stay in one hotel, I wanted to stay in a different hotel,’ he recalls, adding that he ‘just wanted my space.’ Miffed, Bennet told Paul she wasn’t going and delivered an ominous prediction. ‘She’s like, ‘Yo, this behavior is going to bite you in the ass. I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but you’re going to crash and burn,’ ‘ he recalls her saying.”

Well, that prediction swiftly came true, and Paul suffered a massive crumbling of his YouTube-built empire, with movie appearances and product lines he was developing all swiftly put on hold while Paul had to plan and execute an apology tour that included a video blog plea for mercy as well as a major YouTube PSA piece about suicide. He managed to quickly land himself in hot water again when January’s suicide controversy was followed by a February video in which he tasered a dead rat, leading PETA and animal lovers to revolt.

In the time since, Paul has started a slow crawl back to YouTube fame, releasing some popular new projects and getting the spotlight (and a good amount of cash) from a pay-per-view boxing match stream with a British vlogger. He managed to get Bennet back on his side as well, as the pair were none too shy about justifying their reunion to haters, posting the following over the summer:

Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 11, 2018

One has to wonder how Logan Paul’s “comeback” intentions stack against the reasons Bennet called it off again. If you care about that sort of thing, that is.

Agents of SHIELD returns in 2019.