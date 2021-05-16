Loot Crate Hulks Out With New Marvel Goods + Gear Release

✖

Loot Crate is hoping to smash its way into your home with the mystery box company's next Marvel offering. This July, Loot Crate's Marvel Gear + Good boxes are taking on an "Incredible" theme, including merchandise and other goodies that feature the Incredible Hulk and Sensational She-Hulk. As with all other Loot Crate boxes, the exact contents are being kept secret to help build a little unboxing suspense should you end up buying your own crate. The company did, however, provide ComicBook.com a sneak peek of two of the products included inside July's box.

Just like Bruce Banner himself, the box is going to include purple lounge shorts. That way if you "Hulk out," the shorts will stretch right along with you, similar to the character's duds in the Marvel source material.

(Photo: Loot Crate)

Another item included in the July box includes a She-Hulk visor, featuring a purple brim and the Sensational She-Hulk logo. Each box includes anywhere from three to five items every other month, so it's expected the company still has an item (or three) left to unveil.

(Photo: Loot Crate)

Loot Crate subscriptions start at $36.99 per month, which includes a new box release every other month. Since the "Incredible" crate comes out in July, that means a box comes out this month still — and you can pre-order it right here. This month's box carries a "Legendary" theme, including items that feature Dr. Strange, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Spider-Man — you know, some of the most popular characters from Marvel's ever-expanding stable.

While other crates focus on toys and apparel, Loot Crate boxes often feature housewares and other "usables," from mugs and drinkware to blankets, pillows, and other types of wearables.

The cut-off for July's box isn't until July 15th at 9:00 p.m. Pacific time, so you still have some time to prepare for the purchase. Loot Crate ships to the United States and many countries internationally, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and United Kingdom.