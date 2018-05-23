New Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Clip Released

Marvel Television and Netflix have released a clip from Luke Cage Season Two.

The clip, seen in the video above, sees Luke strolling through his neighborhood and getting caught in some conversations being asked for help by the people or Harlem. Being a hero, and a Defender now, the entire community is asking him to handle Bushmaster because they can’t sleep or protect their families. When he promises to help as best he can, a little girl claims he is “no better than the damn cops.”

It has evolved to a point where Luke is being accused of using his powers wrong, with his neighbors suggesting he be more like Deanerys from Game of Thrones and roasting anyone who gets in his way. Of course, Luke maturely disagrees. “Estate property and Game of Thrones do not mix,” he says.

The official synopsis for Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 reads, “After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so well known has only increased the pressure he feels to protect the community. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Colter is joined by returning supporting cast Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Black Mariah, and Theo Rossi as Shades in the new season, as well as newcomers Mustafa Shakir as Bushmaster and Gabrielle Dennis as Tilda Johnson.

The new season of Marvel’s Luke Cage will follow Luke’s involvement in Marvel’s The Defenders. In that series, Luke teamed with Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones), his longtime partner in the Marvel Comics universe, for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Fist will appear in Luke Cage Season Two. The extent of his involvement is unknown, but Colter and Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker have offered some teases in the past.

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.