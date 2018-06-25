‘Luke Cage’ Reveals How Misty Knight Gets Her Bionic Arm

At the end of The Defenders, Misty Knight lost her right arm, but in the second season of Luke Cage she gets her comic book signature bionic arm — with a little help from a friend.

Warning: SPOILERS for the second season of Netflix’s Luke Cage below.

Losing her arm is a big adjustment for Misty Knight (Simone Missick). On top of the sheer physical challenges losing a limb faces, Misty’s co-workers constantly rag on her about her missing arm as do the various people she encounters working cases. To cope, Misty ends up getting one-armed combat lessons from Colleen Wing, partially to help her adjust to her new physical reality but also to work through some of her emotions.

However, while the training helps it’s still not the same as having an arm. Colleen ends up putting a word in with Danny Rand and, as a result, Misty is sent a special, high-tech Rand Industries prosthetic arm. She gets it calibrated and starts wearing it regularly — even wearing it around the precinct — but even with a high-tech new arm it’s a learning curve. It takes a little bit of effort and time for her to adjust to it, something that as it happens viewers see Misty get more and more back to herself. That transition is something that Missick recently told TV Guide is like Misty moving into “superhero” status.

“It means that she is moving into that superhero status,” Missick said. “We’re watching as she’s literally getting her swagger back over the course of the season and step into who she is in the comic books. I think that it also means that she’s not taking herself out of the fight. When we see her at the beginning of the season, she’s stepped away from the police force. She doesn’t know who she is anymore or what she’s gonna do with the rest of her life. Once she gets that prosthetic, it’s like the world has opened up for her again. It’s exciting.”

Luke Cage Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

