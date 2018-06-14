New ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Marvel Television and Netflix has released a new trailer for Luke Cage Season Two.

The new trailer focuses on Mariah, who ascended to power in Harlem’s underworld after Cottonmouth’s death. Luke is naturally at odds with her, but it seems like Luke may be forced into an alliance with her to stop Bushmaster, someone bent on destroying Mariah even if it means burning Harlem down around her.

Take a look above.

The official synopsis for Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two is below:

“After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so well known has only increased the pressure he feels to protect the community. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Colter is joined by returning supporting cast Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Black Mariah, and Theo Rossi as Shades in the new season, as well as newcomers Mustafa Shakir as Bushmaster and Gabrielle Dennis as Tilda Johnson.

The new season of Marvel’s Luke Cage will follow Luke’s involvement in Marvel’s The Defenders. In that series, Luke teamed with Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones), his longtime partner in the Marvel Comics universe, for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Fist will appear in Luke Cage Season Two, though the exact extent of his involvement is unknown. Colter and Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker have offered some teases in the past.

“It’s something that’s in the air,” Coker told Pilot TV. “Internally at Marvel Television, everybody knows there’s a part of that combination that is inevitable, particularly when you watch them together in the way that we did it. It feels right. It feels good. It feels like, ‘I want to see more of this combination. Heroes for Hire is really not off the table.’”

Colter added, “Me and Finn get along rather well, we’re pretty cool. I think our characters play well off each other.”

We also know that Danny Rand will supply Misty Knight with her bionic arm after Misty’s arm was cut off during the events of The Defenders.

Marvel’s Luke Cage will be released June 22nd on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel and Netflix projects include Iron Fist Season Two, The Punisher Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three.