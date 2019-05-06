Luke Cage Star Mike Colter on a Potential Season 3 Revival

There was a time not too long ago where Marvel Television was on top of the streaming world. With six shows on Netflix and another on Hulu — on top of their two cable series — Marvel TV was sitting in a pretty good position with their content output. Now, all six of the shows on Netflix have been pulled out from under Marvel and the production house suddenly finds itself with half the shows it previously did.

Despite seemingly running their course, some fans and cast alike are still holding out hope their show returns in some form in the coming years. Luke Cage lead Mike Colter spoke to the potential return of his series this weekend at Fan Expo Dallas, during a panel ComicBook.com was on hand for, being sure to point out his phone is always on as he waits for a call from Jeph Loeb and company.

“There’s a lot of things going on with the negotiation and the contracts, and I really don’t have any insight as far as, you know, when, if, this could happen again, on some other platform, you know what I mean,” Colter says. “I read articles about like, you know, Hulu, and things like that. I get the same information you get. I mean, sure, I get some insider information here and there, but nothing I could share that would be of any consequence or any substantial revelation for you guys.”

The actor then revealed that the crew behind the scenes were working full steam ahead on a third season, getting nearly halfway through penning episodes when the streaming giant sent the Defendersverse to the chopping block.

“We had a green light that covered Season Three, the writers had written five or six episodes, and it was supposed to be four or five months we’d been shooting before they announced that we were canceled,” he reveals. “A lot of things going into that, a lot of time constraints, a lot of scheduling things, and ultimately it’s not a Netflix thing, or “Netflix sucks.” It wasn’t Netflix. Netflix co-owned that property with Marvel, and Marvel obviously has, you know, the Disney of it all. So there’s a lot of things going on. It’s not Netflix, Netflix is usually doing it but they kind of were just, you know, just waiting for it. But yeah. I’m with you guys, I hope they bring it back just another year.”

Both seasons of Luke Cage are now streaming on Netflix.

Do you think Luke Cage and the other Defendersverse shows will return on another platform? If so, when and where? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

