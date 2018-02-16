Maisie Williams Debunks ‘New Mutants’ Reshoot Rumors

The X-Men movie universe was poised to have a big year, with three big films in the works. However, while we’re still going to get Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the genre-blending superhero-horror flick The New Mutants was pushed back nearly a year to 2019.

The news of New Mutants‘ delay has prompted rumors of the film being in trouble, but one of its stars (Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams) is speaking up to shoot down those rumors. Speaking with Screen Rant, Williams had the following to say, when asked if rumors of New Mutants being in trouble were true:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think everything… is just rumors. But we’re releasing early next year and I’m properly excited. I’ve seen little parts of it and I’ve done a load of ADR for it and it’s really exciting watching it all back. It feels a long while since we’ve done it, and I always enjoy going seeing little bits of it before it’s released, so I’m looking forward to it coming out.”

Speaking to Cinemablend, Williams added that, in this case, the waiting will pay off:

“Actually, I think it’s for the better. I think it’s good that we’ve got more time. We’re not so strapped and up against it. It give us time- it gives me time to get to know the project once its finalized. Films take a real different shape after you finish shooting, and after they have edited. Sometimes you watch a movie and with the score, etc, it’s a completely different film than the one you had in mind. I guess you only know that when you have just done the premiere or whatever. Your spending your whole life working on this film that actually you don’t know much about at all. It’s quite nice that there is the time, to you know, make it the best that one can and familiarize ourselves with it and when it comes to releasing, really push it hard.”



Early on, the rumors flowed that New Mutants was being delayed so that director Josh Boone could up the horror quotient of the film. This was reportedly after Fox tested the film and found that it only did okay in its current version; after seeing the success of the horror genre last year (Get Out, IT, The Conjuring franchise) Fox presumably wanted to capitalize on mixing to of the most profitable genres in movies together.

This version of New Mutants will pull form the “Demon Bear” storyline, re-imagining the team as a group of very damaged young mutants, who are each committed to a mental institution. However, in the case of psychic Native American girl Dani Moonstar, the demons in her head aren’t just imaginary. Dani’s demon is very real – and her mutant powers make everyone’s fears manifest into terrifying nightmare illusions.

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with Deadpool 2 on May 18th; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; and The New Mutants on February 22, 2019.