Massive New Marvel LEGO Hulkbuster Set Gets a 20% Off Deal

The LEGO 76210 Hulkbuster set is bigger and more expensive than any Marvel set to date. It includes 4,049 pieces and launched this past November with a price tag of $549.99. However, it appears that price was a bit too hard to swallow for most, which is why you can currently order one here at the LEGO Shop for $439.99 (20% off). The deal comes as part of an end of year sale for LEGO that you can shop right here.

LEGO has made smaller Hulkbuster sets in the past, but this version based on 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron is the ultimate version. It includes three light bricks for the arc reactor and palm repulsors, poseable arms, and a MK44 display plaque that includes a minifigure of Tony Stark carrying tools. Note that the cockpit is designed to accommodate the 381-piece Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206), which you can order here at LEGO.com separately for $39.99. That figure is 9-inches tall, which gives you a sense of how big this model is. Specifically, the LEGO Hulkbuster will measure 20.5-inches tall once complete. You can take a closer look at the details in the gallery below.

The new Hulkbuster set far surpasses the scale of previously released sets in the Marvel Super Heroes lineup, which includes the S.H.I.E.L.D Hellicarrier (eBay), life-size Black Panther LEGO bust, Sanctum Sanctorum, and Daily Bugle.