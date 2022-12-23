Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger

Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.

This all began with a vision that Thor had of Thanos resurrected, leading an undead army and armed with Mjolnir (embedded with Infinity Stones) in one hand, and the Black Infinity Stone gauntlet over the other (in Thanos: Death Notes). That vision sent Thor on a journey to find the Black Infinity Stone and stop Thanos' return (Thor #29). Thor learned that Bor was involved in The Black Infinity Stone, and went to a forbidden section of Niffleheim with former Valkyrie Runa to learn more, as well as rescue his baby sister Laussa from Corvus Glaive, who is also searching for the Black Infinity Stone.

What Thor learns is that in the ancient war, Bor has his sorcerers develop a weapon to ensure Asgard's victory – until an explosion of magic interrupted that process. It's not made clear, but it's implied that the Black Infinity Stone was created from it – and that Bor and Odin knew about it. The big cliffhanger sees Thor discover Bor is still very much alive.

Marvel's entire story arc leading up to Thanos' resurrection has been pulling some pretty major threads together: this history of Asgard and Thor's family; Thanos; This secret Infinity Stone; and Death, who is clearly connected to this black Infinity Stone, and could be the key to have dead cosmic figures like Bor and Thanos are suddenly showing up again.

The mystery will continue to unfold in Thor #30 this January, with the "Legacy of Thanos: Part Two". You can read the synopsis, below:

Torunn Grønbekk and Nic Klein continue their journey into mysterious waters! After chasing Corvus Glaive – the kidnapper of Thor's baby sister – into a vault that requires the blood of a god to open, Thor and Rúna find themselves face-to-face with King Bor himself! And...Thanos? What dark, bloody secrets of Asgard's past lie in this twisting, cryptic story...and what will it reveal about the future of the entire Marvel Universe?

Release Date: January 25, 2023

Writer: Torunn Gronbekk

Penciler: Nic Klein

Cover Artist: Nic Klein

Thor #30 has a release date of January 25, 2023.