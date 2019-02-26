New Captain America Jacket Has Subtle Marvel Style

Marvel has released a limited edition jacket that includes subtle nods to Captain America’s iconic suit. This includes Cap’s chest star stitched on the front, his shield stitched on the back, and maroon shading on the arms and shield that add just the barest hint of color.

The jacket is a Merchoid exclusive that’s available to pre-order right here in sizes S to XXXL for $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. As noted, the jacket is a limited edition – only 1963 will be made in honor of the year of the Avengers comic debut. The Captain America jacket follows the release of a similar Black Panther-style design yesterday, so we might see additional Avengers added to the jacket lineup in the coming days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, if you spent $400 or more on the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Han Solo Hoth-style jacket that Columbia released a couple of years ago, you probably won’t be happy to hear that Merchoid also has an exclusive on a new, officially licensed replica that you can pre-order right here for only $145.99 with free shipping slated for May.

Granted, it might not be as high tech as the Columbia version, but this jacket is no slouch. It will definitely keep you as warm as the inside a dead Tauntaun thanks to double-insulated body lining, a full waist-to-neck zip, and a faux fur-lined hood. It also appears to be a pretty faithful replica, though it has been confirmed that the Hoth coat Han Solo wore in Empire is actually brown not blue (though it appears blue). Even Columbia opted for the blue color with their version (but offered a brown version signed by Harrison Ford for a whopping $1,980).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.