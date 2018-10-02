Laurence Fishburne Wants to Return as Goliath In the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Laurence Fishburne is eager to dig back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and, next time, he wants a costume.

Fisburne told CBR he “of course” is excited about potentially one day returning as Goliath. “Absolutely, that would be so cool if that were to happen.”

“That’s a very cool idea, but there’s nothing specific to announce,” added Ant-Man and the Wasp producer Stephen Broussard, who said with Bill Foster, “you can go in sort of dual directions.”

“You can go anywhere with that,” Fishburne said.

“You can explore the past and where is he going to be in the future,” Broussard noted. “And every idea that we’ve ever had has sort of come from that, like, ‘wouldn’t it be cool’ kind of place to be.”

Wasp star Evangeline Lilly jokingly took aim at her male counterparts for bemoaning their uncomfortable superhero suits, but Fishburne is hoping to suit up in one of his own as Goliath, Foster’s super-sized comic book alter ego.

“Of course you have to understand, I was involved in the movie that made these movies possible twenty years ago. I made this little movie called The Matrix, and it was the first movie that delivered what comic books promised,” Fishburne said. “So would I be ready? Yeah, absolutely! Put me in, coach!”

On Fishburne’s future tenure with the character, Broussard said “we’d be fools to not explore it further.”

Director Peyton Reed previously told the Empire Film Podcast its script once had a draft that included a flashback depicting Foster’s record-making growth to 21-feet-tall, but “narratively, it just was too much of a left turn.”

Having since mended his relationship with former close colleague Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Foster could one day again harness the power of the Pym Particles and resurrect G.O.L.I.A.T.H.

“If it happens, if I get to suit up, great. If I don’t get to suit up, at least I’m in the MCU,” Fishburne told Den of Geek.

A lifelong fan of Marvel Comics in particular, Fishburne said his role came as “such a great gift. It’s a beautiful character. It’s a beautiful way for me to enter into the universe.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray October 16.