Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters’ Ultimate Disguise Is a Ball Cap

Being a superhero comes with a few challenges, including the fact that you’re likely very recognizable in public even out of costume. That means you’ll need a disguise if you’re wanting to blend in and if you’re a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that can only mean one thing: you’ll need a baseball cap.

As shared by user “Tackle3erry” on Reddit’s Marvel Studios community recently, the MCU has a fine tradition of its heroes opting for a generic baseball cap as the go-to disguise of choice. Don’t believe it? Check out the picture they shared, featuring several heroes trying their best to blend in with the fashion accessory.

Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Stever Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), and even Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) are all featured in the image sporting their version of the baseball cap. It drives home the idea that the baseball cap technique is used quite a bit. And those behind the MCU are aware of it as well. In the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp, the heroes disguise themselves with the cap while seeking out one of Hank Pym’s former colleagues, leading Scott to make a humorous comment about how ineffective the disguises are as they simply look like themselves at a baseball game.

With the disguise being spotted in the recently released Captain Marvel trailer, it will be interesting to see if the remaining Avengers will have need for it when the yet-untitled Avengers 4 comes out next year as well. With Thanos having wiped out such a massive swath of the population — including heroes — it would make sense that those who survived the “Snappening” might not have too much of a need to hide their identities. Though, depending on what the remaining heroes do to try to fix things, they might need the disguise more than ever.

There are a bunch of theories as to what will happen in Avengers 4, and some of the film’s stars are back at work finishing the film up. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth recently shared that he was returning to Atlanta to do some filming and Hulk star Mark Ruffalo told The Marvelists podcast that they hadn’t quite finished the movie.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” Ruffalo said.

Ruffalo said returning Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo are still figuring out the film as more and more pieces fall into place for the not-yet-licked picture.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said of the Russos and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

What do you think about the baseball cap disguise in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

