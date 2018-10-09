Large Chart Reveals What Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters Haven’t Met

Avengers: Infinity War brought an array of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters face-to-face, but a new graphic highlights the many that haven’t happened.

Reddit user ConjureWolf recently debuted a new chart, which marks which main MCU characters have yet to cross paths onscreen. You can check it out below.

The graphic is pretty interesting, and does showcase some character interactions that Marvel fans probably haven’t considered yet. For example, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch have yet to cross paths, despite regularly doing so in the comics.

Even then, it’s easy to say that this chart would’ve been much more full pre-Infinity War, which gave fans plenty of long-awaited character interactions.

“This is one of the biggest things in film history and to be a part of it was just incredible.” Hemsworth revealed before the film was released. “I think what these characters are about to face — with Thanos — there’s been nothing quite like it. There are 76 cast members or something like that.”

“I think what people are going to be excited about is what I was excited about and that’s Thor meeting the Guardians and Iron Man meeting Doctor Strange.” Hemsworth explained. “The interactions between all of these characters and the different sorts of chemistry and the relationships that are formed is something that people are going to be pretty blown away by.”

And even with the pool of characters available for Avengers 4 being a lot smaller, it sounds like those awesome moments could still be in the cards.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.