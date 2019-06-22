The Ultimate Universe Returning to Marvel Comics

Come this Fall, the Ultimate Universe is going to be front and center in the Marvel comics mythos once again. That is, of course, according to Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Saladin Ahmed. In a new interview with Newsarama, Ahmed reveals the Ultimate Universe will return “in a big way” within the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #10 due out this September.

“Without getting into too much detail, the Ultimate Universe returns in a big way with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #10,” Shmed reveals. “And Miles is finally going to start to reckon with the weird history he has, coming from another dimension. On the cover, we see the Ultimate Green Goblin, a.k.a. Norman Osborn, in his monstrous form…but there’s a force behind him that we only know as Ultimatum.”

This isn’t the first time the resurrection of the Ultimate Universe has been teased. Since being absorbed into main continuity within the pages of Secret Wars (2015), a few Ultimate characters have jumped into Earth-616 since. In Spider-Men II in late 2017, Brian Michael Bendis and Sarah Pichelli’s Spidey-based mini-series essentially revealed the Ultimate part of the multiverse was alive and thriving.

The full solicitation for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #10 can be found below.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #10

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JAVIER GARRON (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

IMMORTAL WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL OR BIG 250th ANNIVERSARY ISSUE?

That’s right, it’s our 250th issue and it’s Miles Morales’ birthday! But YOU’RE getting all the gifts! A mystery dating back to Miles’ first appearance? Answered! A terrifying villain destined to become one of Miles’ greatest adversaries? Revealed! Special guests, like maybe Peter Parker: Spider-Man? YOU KNOW IT! All busting out of 25 pages by main series storytellers Saladin Ahmed and Javier Garrón, PLUS a bonus back-up by Ahmed and a special guest artist delving into the history of your new favorite character, STARLING! Your FOMO is well-founded! DON’T MISS IT!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #10 will hit the shelves at your local comic shop September 11th.