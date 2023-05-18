Marvel Fans Celebrate Deadpool 2's Anniversary

Marvel's biggest Cinderella story's sequel is officially five years old. Despite never being in the cards for a singular standalone film, Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool defied the odds by getting a fateful green light from 20th Century Fox after unaired test footage leaked online during San Diego Comic-Con 2014. The two minute clip generated enough buzz to give the studio the confidence it needed to make a Deadpool movie, and the original's $782 million worldwide gross skyrocketed a sequel to high priority. Deadpool 2 hit theaters on this day in 2018, impressing audiences with the arrival of Josh Brolin's Cable, cameos from the full X-Men lineup, and a post-credits montage that is still praised to this day.