Marvel Debuts First Clip for New Disney+ Series Hero Project

When Disney+ launches in November, it will also have Marvel’s Hero Project, a new offering from Marvel New Media. Days after the initial trailer for the series was released, the outfit has released the first clip from the show, giving the masses a taste of what the entire series is going to be like. In the first clip, it follows a girl and her mother who host workshops around the country for kids with disabilities.

As explained in the clip, the group of GenZ’ers puts their heads together to tackle various design flaws in society that aren’t introduced with disabled people in mind. Throughout the 20-episode series, the series will follow the kids as they do whatever they can to make the world a better place. Then, unwittingly to the kids involved in the show, they’ll be designed as a superhero in a comic book, which will then be available to read on Marvel Unlimited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Taking the story of a normal kid who is living their life and now having them face these hurdles,” Hero Project executive producer Stephen Wacker said at D23. “That’s what we do. We find out what all these kids’ powers are.”

“There’s so much of what Marvel is, what it stands for. These kids are changing the world in simple ways. Doing great work, and not letting their age be a deterrent,” added executive producer Sana Amanat.

The synopsis for Marvel’s Hero Project is below.

“In Marvel’s Hero Project, a new series streaming exclusively on Disney+ when it arrives on November 12, several extraordinary, inspiring kids got their time in the Super Hero spotlight for the work they’ve done in their communities across the country. Their causes are as diverse as they are, and on Marvel’s Hero Project, Marvel comic editors found a way to tell their stories. In every episode, each outstanding kid will be surprised to find out that they’ve been immortalized in a Marvel Comic — which will be available for free in Marvel Unlimited and the Marvel Digital Comics Store! — as a brand new Super Hero, putting them among the ranks of the Marvel heroes they love.

Marvel’s Hero Project set out to prove that it doesn’t take an iron suit, super strength, or a mythical hammer to be a hero — just seeing a problem and having the passion to solve it in a creative way is what made these kids heroes. And now you will be able to see their stories and be inspired by them.”

Marvel’s Hero Project is set for release on November 12th.