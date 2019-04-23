Marvel Fan Collects All ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Coke Cans

Marvel Studios isn’t missing an opportunity to promote Avengers: Endgame. From posters to interviews with the cast, Disney is doing a full court press for the movie, and that includes showing up in your local grocery store. One campaign in particular teams up Marvel and Coke, as fans, can find special Endgame cans of Coke that feature a different Avenger on each one. That was too tempting for one Marvel fan, who just had to get all of them, and he managed to do just that.

Reddit user gudelippee shared his new collection of Avengers: Endgame Coke Zero cans, and it’s actually pretty impressive once all of the characters are assembled. The cans feature Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, War Machine, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Nebula, and Thanos facing them all down, gudelippee shared the whole collection in an image.

“*squeeeeeee!!!!* None of my friends understand my joy at having them all so sharing here cuz I know y’all will get it 🎉🎉🎉,” gudelippee said. Gotta say, we kind of want a set too now, so if you agree you better get to hunting them down soon or they will disappear just like the heroes in Avengers: Infinity War.

Okay, that was a little cold, but c’ mon, how could I pass that up? You’re right, I couldn’t.

Fans can find plenty of Endgame merchandise on shelves at the moment, and that will only increase after the movie hits theaters this weekend. From hoodies and clothes to figures and POPs, there’s not going to be much of anything that the film doesn’t touch over the next month.

It makes sense though, as movies like Endgame don’t come along all that often. This is a one of a kind type of event, as it brings the first 10 years of stories and characters to a natural close while also setting up the next 10 years all in one go. There’s plenty of hype for the film, and reactions are already quite positive, so it looks like Marvel is going to have another home run on its hands. You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.