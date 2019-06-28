Marvel Fan Imagines Spider-Man: Spider-Verse Movie Poster Crossover With Venom

Ever since the character debuted as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man has helped dominate the box office and reignited the franchise for Sony Pictures, stretching that success to multiple spinoffs. Venom (2018) achieved over $855 million while Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won an Academy Award.

So with Spider-Man: Far From Home set to kick off a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, artist Boss Logic is already imagining a future where all of Sony’s film franchises collide in a live-action version of their multiversal adaptation. And the art has us clamoring for some Spidey-on-Spidey-on-Venom action. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are clamoring for a Venom and Spider-Man crossover, especially after Tom Hardy‘s off-the-wall portrayal of the character made a lot of noise. Producer Amy Pascal credited Hardy for the film’s success as a stand-alone spinoff of the Spider-Man franchise.

“It’s a couple of things. One of them is that Sony did a great job creating that franchise and giving it a life and giving it its own world,” Pascal said. “Then there’s Tom Hardy. When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

Even Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts wants to see the franchise crossover at some point.

“I found Venom to be so funny and I thought Tom Hardy was so great, I don’t know that they are so different,” Watts said to ComicBookMovie. “I think you put those two Toms together and you’re going to see something pretty special.”

Holland himself was originally going to be a part of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in a cameo role, but he was eventually cut out of the finished film.

“At one point I was supposed to be in it,” Holland said. “There was going to be another Peter Parker [in addition to the one voiced by Jake Johnson]. There was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was going to walk through the background or something, and say like ‘Hey, kid.’”

While it seems unlikely that Marvel Studios will follow in the footsteps of Sony’s budding animated franchise, there’s no doubt that fans would get a kick out of the possibilities.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.