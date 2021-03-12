Marvel Fans Are Weirded Out By Vision With Ears From WandaVision
The behind-the-scenes footage from WandaVision, released by Disney+ in the week after its finale today, is full of some interesting ideas, interesting visuals...and one particular piece of bizarre, laughter- (or, depending on who you ask, horror)-inducing imagery: The Vision, with ears. For some, it was the first realization (or at least a reminder) that Paul Bettany's character doesn't have ears onscreen, while for others it's just creepy. Sure, this is kind of a silly thing for so many fans to get worked up over -- but let's be honest: it's more fun than arguing over more predictions that didn't come true, at least.
In addition to "classic" red Vision, there's also some shots of Paul Bettany wearing the purplish-gray makeup used for the black and white sitcom episodes on WandaVision. Somehow, the ears seem somewhat less obviously odd there.
You can see some of our favorites below.
Wanda Maximoff will next appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for a March 25, 2022 release. In the mean time, WandaVision can be seen in its entirety on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.
Only kind of?
paul bettany in his vision make up with his ears out kind of scared me— daniel/din (@0BIWANDA) March 12, 2021
HELP
VISION WITH EARS HELP— devin | 7 days till tfatws (@filmhiddleston) March 12, 2021
A twofer
everyone is upset by blue vision but i’m more distraught by vision with ears https://t.co/Ok2FPJE0pz— ya girl cam (@IcedFrapp) March 12, 2021
It works the other way, too.
Just realised that vision doesn’t have any ears— Ellie✌️🦋🌘 (@swansong3000_) March 12, 2021
Warning label
blue vision & vision with ears needs a trigger warning bc that shit is giving me nightmares /hj— amina! 🪐 (@sunflowrtom) March 12, 2021
Cursed image
Vision with ears is absolutely terrifying. Cursed image. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/0Bd39D7HCe— Aged Narrative Pod 🥃 (@agednarrative) March 12, 2021
Us, too.
This makes me a lil uncomfy... vision with ears 😳 pic.twitter.com/fxsHZzsom8— Annalise 🎶 (@annallisee) March 12, 2021
Well, SOMEBODY liked it.
vision with ears is so cute pic.twitter.com/EZkNFc6YDu— lucy (@lucyispunk) March 12, 2021
Secret origins
VISION WITH EARS IS MY VILLAIN ORIGIN STORY pic.twitter.com/9ZhHkMh7em— kasia (@sambuckybot) March 12, 2021
It's a curse
And just like that, Vision With Ears will haunt my dreams for the rest of my days. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/fASHjLOmYE— Charlie R-IG-11-Y (@charlieridgely) March 12, 2021