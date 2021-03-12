Marvel Fans Are Weirded Out By Vision With Ears From WandaVision

The behind-the-scenes footage from WandaVision, released by Disney+ in the week after its finale today, is full of some interesting ideas, interesting visuals...and one particular piece of bizarre, laughter- (or, depending on who you ask, horror)-inducing imagery: The Vision, with ears. For some, it was the first realization (or at least a reminder) that Paul Bettany's character doesn't have ears onscreen, while for others it's just creepy. Sure, this is kind of a silly thing for so many fans to get worked up over -- but let's be honest: it's more fun than arguing over more predictions that didn't come true, at least.

In addition to "classic" red Vision, there's also some shots of Paul Bettany wearing the purplish-gray makeup used for the black and white sitcom episodes on WandaVision. Somehow, the ears seem somewhat less obviously odd there.

You can see some of our favorites below.

Wanda Maximoff will next appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled for a March 25, 2022 release. In the mean time, WandaVision can be seen in its entirety on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

