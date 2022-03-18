Marvel Fight Choreographer Recalls Tom Holland’s “Special” Spider-Man Audition

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been a Marvel Cinematic Universe staple ever since he made his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Holland has since appeared in an additional five other films as the Wall Crawler, and with a new contract for another trilogy looming over his head, it’s safe to say he isn’t going anywhere. The actor has definitely solidified his mark as one of the best Spider-Men of all time, and if this new report is to be believed, the way he landed the role is very special.

In a new interview with Corridor Crew (Via The Direct), Captain America: Civil War fight choreographer James Young revealed that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man audition was one of a kind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So what they did is they had the actors come in in the Spidey underwear suit; the one he wears in the first movie they did,” Young reveals. “This whole sequence of the, ‘Hey, that shield doesn’t obey the laws of physics at all,’ they did the whole thing. Chris [Evans] came in on his day off. Tom goes, ‘Hey Joe [Russo], would you mind if I take my own entrance?’ And I just feel Kevin [Feige], Joe and, all of them just go [turns head] to me. And Tom Holland proceeds to skip in and throw the most perfect side flip literally straight past Chris Evans, lands on his mark goes, ‘Hey Cap, how you doing,’ spins around, ‘You like my suit?’”

Young goes on to state that Holland’s audition was by far “one of the most special things (he’s) ever witnessed” and apparently the people behind the film felt the same way.

“All you heard was jaws [drop.] I got goosebumps and tears in my eyes and you could see… and I even think Joe was like, ‘Holy f—k,’” Young continued. “This kid just came in and just… that’s Peter Parker. That’s Peter Parker. There’s no other way about it. So to see him come in and do that and literally leave the heads of studios with their mouth on the floor, it was one of the most special things i’ve ever witnessed. And then to finally design the Cap and Spidey fight, the Spidey fight’s so much fun.”

Holland giving this great of an audition should come as no shock and I’m excited to see where his Spider-Man goes next. With the end of No Way Home leading the future of the Wall Crawler in numerous directions, Marvel Studios better not hold back.

Holland’s latest appearance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available via digital download. No Way Home also features Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau Happy Hogan, Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Thomas Haden Church as Samdman, Rhys Ifans as The Lizard and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin.How do you feel about Tom Holland as Spider-Man? Is he the best to ever do it? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!