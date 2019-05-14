Marvel Announces New Fantastic Four Spinoff Future Foundation

The Future Foundation is back! Marvel Comics today announced that the children who learn from and travel with the Fantastic Four will be getting their own series, with Jeremy Whitley writing and art by Will Robson.

The Future Foundation is a philanthropic organization founded by Mister Fantastic in the hopes of improving humanity’s future. With the Fantastic Four having now made its return to the Marvel Universe last year, it seems its time for the Future Foundation to get back to work.

This time, the Future Foundation’s mission is more personal. The Molecule Man used his power to help save the multiverse during the Secret Wars. Then he was killed during the Richards’ family’s journey’s rebuilding it. Now, the Future Foundation — under the leadership of Alex and Julie Power, and with a little help from Guardian of the Galaxy Yondu Udonta — are searching the multiverse for his remains so that they can piece him back together.

Here’s the for the new series synopsis: “When the Richards family is called back to Earth to be the Fantastic Four again, they left behind the Future Foundation—a think tank of the most brilliant young minds in the universe—with one mission: find the pieces of and rebuild their friend Molecule Man. But that’s proved harder than imagined as this crew of young geniuses, Atlanteans, Mutants, Moloids, and androids have run into every problem in the Multiverse.

Now, with the leadership of Alex and Julie Power and a little extra firepower from guest professor Yondu Udonta, the team will undergo their most dangerous mission yet—a prison break! Jeremy Whitley and Will Robson take the Future Foundation on a heart-pounding journey across time and space!”

Are you excited about the return of the Future Foundation? Are you glad the team is getting a spinoff series? Have you been enjoying Marvel’s current Fantastic Four ongoing series? Let us know in the comments. Future Foundation #1 goes on sale in August.

