Marvel Reveals Heartbreaking Final Moment for Two X-Men Fan-Favorites

Marvel dropped one heck of an issue on X-Men fans with House of X #4, which had us going through a rollercoaster of emotions and also yielded some of the most quintessential X-Men moments in recent memory. As fans know from the last issue the current team of X-Men led by Cyclops headed out to disable and destroy Orchis’ Mother Mold unit before it came online, but as we saw at the end of the issue that didn’t go as smoothly as expected. Now we deal with the aftermath of that explosion in House of X #4, but that’s not even the craziest part of the issue. One moment stands above all others though featuring two fan-favorite X-Men that no fan will forget anytime soon.

Spoilers incoming for House of X #4, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. Trust us, you will want to read it first.

Okay, with that out of the way, the issue finds the surviving X-Men heading towards their goal, which is four collars that keep the Mother Mold from floating into space. Three of the four clamps are dealt with promptly thanks to Cyclops, Wolverine, and Nightcrawler, though the final collar isn’t severed before Mystique falls into space after a hatch is opened exposing the collar to the space outside. In a desperate act the Mother Mold is activated with a 30-second countdown, and Cyclops is too far away from it to make it in time.

That leaves Wolverine and Nightcrawler, who tell Scott they can make it. That leads to a conversation that will have fans reeling, as Kurt asks Logan if he’s ready. Logan says “So…I gotta ask…you still think there’s something waiting for us on the other side?”

Kurt asks “Worried about your soul, Logan?”, but Logan replies “Just wonderin’ what someone like me should expect.” Kurt puts his hand on Logan’s shoulder and says “When you wake from this earthly slumber, my friend, look for me. I will be there, waiting for you…radiant and with open arms.”

With that, he teleports both outside, and upon getting to the collar Nightcrawler burns up immediately. Logan’s flesh is searing off but he starts to claw at the platform connecting the ship to Mother Mold as Mother Mold awakens. Eventually, he is able to sever the platform, sending Mother Mold into the sun and Logan off to burn in space.

Whew, that was heartwrenching, but amazing at the same time, and you can check out the spoiler images above.

House of X #4 is written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Pepe Larraz, and you can check out the official description.

“Xavier’s dream turns deadly for some of his students as they fight back against the humans’ plan to eliminate them. Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (FANTASTIC FOUR, AVENGERS, SECRET WARS) continues his reshaping of the X-Universe alongside Young Gun artist Pepe Larraz (EXTERMINATION, AVENGERS). The Future of the X-Men begins here!”

House of X #4 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue?