Marvel Secret Wars – Battleworld HeroClix Preview

Marvel HeroClix is headed to Battleworld with its next set and ComicBook.com has a sneak peek.

Inspired by the 2015 Secret Wars event series, Marvel Heroclix: Secret Wars – Battleworld features characters from the various domains of Battleworld. In addition, the Runaways return to HeroClix and the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC make their debut.

Our first preview is the super rare 055 Dino-Thor. Dino-Thor was one of the members of the Thor Corps that policed Battleworld. Coming in at 90 points, he carries the Asgardian, Battleworld: Asgard, Animal, Police, and Warriors keywords, as well as the Police team ability.

Our second preview is another super rare. Representing the Runaways, its 060 Gertrude Yorkes & Old Lace. Gert and her pet come in at 30 points with the Runaways and Animal keywords and a trait that allows Old Lace and to separate as an independent bystander.

Finally, we have a chase figure. This is Odin, the leader of the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. Odin has the Asgardian, Avengers, Deity, and Past Keywords and the Power Cosmic team ability. He can be played at 175 or 120 points.

Those are just three of the figures you can find in Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld boosters. There are plenty of other new figures as well, including new Avengers, Runaways, and a Captain America that makes use of the popular Shifting Focus trait.

Other sub-themes include the Wild West versions of Avengers from the 1872 domain like Sheriff Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Black Widow, and others. There are also characters from the Spider-Island storyline like Iron Fist, Hulk, Captain Marvel, to the baroness Spider-Queen.

Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld will also bring Weirdworld to HeroClix with figures for Arkon the Magnificent, the Man-Things, Cystar, Witch Queen Le Fay, and other creatures from the fantastical domain.

Dino-Thor is just one member the Thor Corps appearing in this HeroClix set. Others include the likes of Destroyer Thor and the Ultimate Thor.

Characters like Erik Killmonger, Regent, and Viv Vision will also be making their HeroClix debuts. WizKids will also release a Fast Forces pack with the set that features the Runaways, including never before seen in HeroClix characters Alex Wilder and Klara Prast, and a dice and token pack featuring characters from Spider-Island.

Are you excited to check out Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld? What do you think of the figures we previewed today? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel HeroClix: Secret Wars – Battleworld goes on sale Oct. 17th. Pre-release events begin Oct. 3rd. Check the WizKids Info Network or with your local game or comics store for more information.