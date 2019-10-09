Marvel’s Ben Mendelsohn Discusses Whether Talos Could Beat Hulk in a Fight

Hulk is the strongest one there is, or so the old Marvel wisdom goes. But could a Skrull shapeshifter like Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn in Captain Marvel, take the jade giant down? Mendelsohn isn’t ashamed to say that’s probably not the case. “Oh, hell no. Hell no. Hell no,” Mendelsohn tells MTV while discussing his latest film, The King. But he goes onto say that the Skrull’s shapeshifting skills are great for hiding, so Talos shouldn’t ever have to face the Hulk head-on. “Easy man, I just turn into a filing cabinet,” he says. “I learned what that was on the last one. I go like that, I’m a filing cabinet. What are you going to to do now hokey-pokey?”

All that aside, Mendelsohn goes on to express his appreciation for the Hulk in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. “Ragnarok is the Marvel Universe’s single best weird — that film should have been rubbish,” he says. “That film by rights should have just been like ‘Huh?’ And that film is awesome.”

The Hulk may be able to take Talos easily enough but never got his rematch with the one opponent to beat him one-on-one, the Mad Titan Thanos. Undoing the snap is the closest he ever got to payback for the beating Thanos gave him in Avengers: Infinity War. One fan’s supercut puts the Hulk’s Marvel Cinematic Universe journey into perspective as having all been leading up to Hulk’s snap in Avengers: Endgame.

Some concept artwork revealed at this year’s D23 Expo confirmed that there were, at some point in the creative process, plans for Hulk to get a second shot at Thanos, but those plans were abandoned. In an interview, writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus explained why the rematch didn’t happen. “The battle had all sorts of stuff in it. I don’t know how long that battle is now, but it’s not as long as you might think,” McFeely said. “I know a lot of people were saying they can’t wait for [Hulk and Thanos’] rematch. Well, that would’ve made sense had he not become Smart Hulk. He’s a whole different thing, and that’s not what drives him. So we never thought, ‘Oh, he really is trying to get a crack at Thanos now.’”

