Marvel’s Newest Villain is MCU Fans’ Favorite Hero

This year, Marvel Comics is turning Iron Man‘s entire world upside-down. Last week, Marvel Comics published the first issue of the Iron Man 2020 event series from writers Dan Slott and Christos Gage and artist Pete Woods. The six-issue event sees Tony Stark’s adoptive brother Arno Stark, the biological son of Howard and Maria Stark, taking over the role of Iron Man. But the first issue goes further, revealing that Tony Stark has now fallen far further from grace than anyone could have expected. SPOILERS for Iron Man 2020 #1 by Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Peter Woods follow.

The end of the Tony Stark: Iron Man series revealed that the Tony Stark who came back from near-death after the events of Civil War II isn’t quite what he and others assumed he was. Rather than Tony Stark restoring himself to health after nearly being killed by Captain Marvel, he instead uploaded a backed-up version of his own consciousness into a new body. In Tony Stark: Iron Man, Tony spent a lot of time dealing with artificial intelligence and came to the conclusion that his new self is more like an AI than a true human.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arno Stark used that admission to assume control of Tony’s company, Stark Unlimited, and merge it with rival company Baintronics. Arno also claimed the Iron Man armor, technology, and name. Since becoming Iron Man, Arno has spent most of his time fighting against a robot uprising and trying to determine the identity of the leader of the rebellion. Iron Man 2020 #1 reveals it to be none other than Tony Stark.

Believing himself to be more machine than man, Tony Stark – the version uploaded from the original’s backup – has become the brains behind the robot insurrection. He now wears one of Tony’s original Iron Man suits and goes by the name Mark One, or Mark for short. Rather than Tony Stark himself, he believes himself to be the very concept of Iron Man.

Iron Man 2020 #1 is on sale now. You can read our review of the issue here.

Iron Man 2020 #1

NOV190753

(W) Dan Slott, Christos N. Gage (A/CA) Pete Woods

• The future is now! Artificial Intelligences presents a clear and present danger to humanity and must be brought to heel!

• The Robot Rebellion battles for the establishment of robot rights!

• And Arno Stark IS Iron Man!

PLUS! Pete Woods’ main cover art will feature a 5th Color Flourescent Ink treatment!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 15, 2020

SRP: $4.99