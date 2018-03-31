Marvel Knights 20th Anniversary Trades Announced

Marvel Knights revitalized Marvel Comics and the comics industry as a whole, and now Marvel is celebrating the imprint’s 20th anniversary in style.

Marvel Knights featured bold storylines and character arcs from creators like Joe Quesada, Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev, Garth Ennis, Christopher Priest, Steve Dillon, David W. Mack, Grant Morrison, Jae Lee, Kevin Smith, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Jeph Loeb would define the imprint, and now Marvel is celebrating those memorable creations with a new set of trade paperbacks featuring the best Marvel Knights had to offer.

Those will include Daredevil, Black Panther, Fantastic Four, Captain America, Black Widow, Punisher, and more. The new additions will also include two brand new Omnibus editions, and you can find all the details below, as well as covers for the new trades in the gallery.

SEPTEMBER:

DAREDEVIL BY SMITH & QUESADA: GUARDIAN DEVIL TPB

COLLECTING: Daredevil (1998) 1-8, 1/2

BLACK PANTHER BY PRIEST & TEXEIRA: THE CLIENT TPB

COLLECTING: Black Panther (1998) 1-5

OCTOBER:

MARVEL KNIGHTS BY DIXON & BARRETO: DEFENDERS OF THE STREETS TPB

COLLECTING: Marvel Knights (2000) 1-15

FANTASTIC FOUR BY MORRISON & LEE: 1234 TPB

COLLECTING: Fantastic Four: 1234 1-4, material from Marvel Knights Double-Shot 2

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV: UNDERBOSS TPB

COLLECTING: Daredevil (1998) 26-31

BLACK WIDOW BY GRAYSON & RUCKA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

COLLECTING: Black Widow (1999) 1-3, Black Widow (2001) 1-3, Black Widow: Pale Little Spider 1-3

NOVEMBER:

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY RIEBER & CASSADAY: THE NEW DEAL TPB

COLLECTING: Captain America (2002) 1-6

MARVEL KNIGHTS BY JOE QUESADA OMNIBUS HC

COLLECTING: Daredevil (1998) 1-15, 1/2; Daredevil: Father 1-6; Marvel Authentix: Daredevil 1; material from Marvel Knights Double-Shot 1

DECEMBER:

PUNISHER BY GARTH ENNIS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

COLLECTING: Punisher (2000) 1-12, Punisher (2001) 1-5, Punisher Kills the Marvel Universe

MARVEL BOY BY MORRISON & JONES TPB

COLLECTING: Marvel Boy 1-6

DAREDEVIL: MARVEL KNIGHTS by BENDIS, GALE & JENKINS TPB

COLLECTING: Daredevil/Spider-Man #1-4 & one-shot, Daredevil: Ninja #1-3, Daredevil (1998) #20-25

DAREDEVIL BY MACK & QUESADA: PARTS OF A HOLE TPB

COLLECTING: Daredevil (1998) 9-15

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: YELLOW, BLUE, GRAY & WHITE OMNIBUS HC

COLLECTING: Daredevil: Yellow 1-6, Spider-Man: Blue 1-6, Hulk: Gray 1-6, Captain America: White 0-5