Black Widow Marvel Legends White Costume Figure is Available Now

Natasha Romanoff will be sporting a white costume for some sort of stealthy snow mission in Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow solo movie. The suit has its origins in the comics, but many fans have been loving the look on Scarlett Johansson in the footage released thus far. For those fans we present Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends 6-Inch Deluxe White Costume action figure.

The figure includes swappable hands, 9 fire blast accessories, 2 weapons, 2 training hooks, multiple points of articulation, a display stand, and a pretty fantastic likeness of Scarlett Johansson. Pre-orders are live here at Walmart and here at Best Buy with free shipping slated for April 1st. You can also grab it here at Entertainment Earth. An additional image is available below, and you can take a closer look at the costume in the film thanks to these photos from Disney D23 Expo last year.

The official synopsis for the film, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.“

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies on the schedule include The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

