Mark Ruffalo Applauds Marvel For Introducing First Transgender Character

Kevin Fiege and Marvel Studios had an absolutely spectacular 2019 and they are looking to carry that momentum into this year. News broke earlier this week that there are plans to introduce the first trans character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of the Avengers stars is pumped about that development. Mark Ruffalo makes his love of representation and causes absolutely known on Twitter, so when he saw the news, he couldn’t help but react. He tweeted out “Go Marvel!!!” in response to the headline. The Hulkactor is not alone in recognizing the need for more LGBTQ characters in these movies. When asked about it, Feige offered, “Yes. Absolutely, yes. And very soon, in a movie that we’re shooting right now.” So, it looks like that character might be on the way in Eternals, but fans will have to wait and see because the company has so many plates spinning at once.

Marvel isn’t just content to have their diversity initiative be centered around their on-screen heroes. Representation behind the camera matters as well, which is something DC learned firsthand with Wonder Woman in recent years. Kevin Feige is also pointing toward the people behind the scenes that are allowing the studio to showcase some different perspectives.

“Both films we have coming out in 2020 are directed by women,” Feige said while pointing toward Eternals and the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow. The head man also pointed out that two of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series, both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, are directed by women.

“We’ve got three other shows that we’ve announced, but we haven’t announced the players. Spoiler alert: two out of three of them are women,” Feige mentioned. “And it makes for better stories, I say. When you’re sitting at a table, and everybody looks like you, you’re in trouble. You’re not gonna get the best story out of that.”

