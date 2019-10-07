Marvel Taps McElroy Family to Write ‘War of the Realms’ Tie-In Limited Series

The famed McElroy Family of Adventure Zone and podcast fame will be writing a new limited series for Marvel Comics.

Earlier today, the McElroys announced via their Twitter page that they would collectively be writing a new miniseries that ties into Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s upcoming War of the Realms event series. The five issue limited series is titled War of the Realms: Journey Into Mystery and will be illustrated by Andre Lima Araujo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While a family of professional podcasters might seem like an unusual choice to write a comic book, the McElroys were the writers of one of the hottest graphic novels of 2018. The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins was an adaptation of the family’s popular tabletop roleplaying game podcast and was a New York Times bestseller. Clint McElroy, the patriarch of the family, was also a professional comic book writer, having written comic adaptations of 3 Ninjas Kick Back and Universal Soldier as well as a handful of Green Hornet comics back in the 1990s.

The new series will star an unusual team of Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Dead Locket of Avengers Arena fame, Wonder Man, Sebastian Druid (of Secret Warriors), Balder the Brave, and Thori the Hellhound teaming up to save Thor’s baby sister in an attempt at stopping the war between dwarfs, frost giants, and other denizens of the Nine Realms.

The new series will be released starting on April 10, 2019. A full cover of the first issue can be seen below: