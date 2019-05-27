Marvel Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

It’s always important to remember the true meaning of why we celebrate Memorial Day each year. Marvel is doing its part this year by posting once again posting a tribute that mixes the fantastical world of superheroes with the real-life heroes that served and sacrificed.

As you can see below, there is only one Marvel Comics character that could serve as bridge to both concepts:

The Venn Diagram of those who have served in the military and those who love Marvel Comics and movies is much bigger than most think, and Captain America has long reached the level of an icon who service members literally wear on their sleeves into battle. That’s just one more reason why it’s nice to see Marvel always take this occasion to show such respect.

The 2019 Memorial Day tribute is an especially poignant one (as you can see if you check the tweet comments). After all, since Memorial Day 2018 we lost Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee, and after the recent events of Avengers: Endgame, some the biggest characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (like Chris Evans’ Captain America) have seen their tenure on the screen come to an end. That’s added an extra level of meaning to the concept of “fallen heroes” this year and Marvel fans are definitely feeling the weight of it all, all over again, with this post.

As for the MCU Captain America: his what Chris Evans has said about saying goodbye to his onscreen counterpart, after Avengers: Endgame:

“For the last month of filming I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling… When you’re playing a character for a long time, you start to see the parallels between what the character’s going through and what you’re going through,” he added. “You start to look at your own conflicts and circumstances through the eyes of someone who might handle it better than you would.”

