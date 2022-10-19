Marvel Partners With Sketchers On Superhero Footwear For Essential Workers

If you have the kind of job that requires being on your feet all day long, then a comfortable and safety-oriented pair of shoes is a must. Thanks to Marvel and Sketchers, that pair of shoes can also be fun. The two companies have teamed up for a superhero-themed collection of Sketcher's Work shoes that include sneakers and boots with features like air-cooled memory foam, an ESD design that safely dissipates static electricity in electricity-sensitive workplaces, steel toes, slip resistance, and waterproofing.

These work-focused features are combined with styles that feature Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Punisher, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man. You can shop the entire Marvel x Sketchers Work collection here at the Sketchers website with prices that range from $85 to $125. An official description for each design can be found below.

Marvel: Squad SR – Webbey ($98): "Even without Spidey senses, you can rest assured in safety and comfort wearing Marvel x Skechers Work: Squad SR – Webbey. This slip-resistant work design features a mesh and synthetic upper in an allover Spider-Man themed print with a deco stretch-lace front and a cushioned Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole."

Marvel: Wascana – The Punisher ($105): "Channel your inner Super Hero and gear up with durable comfort wearing Marvel x Skechers Work: Wascana – The Punisher. This Relaxed Fit tactical style boot features a lace-up leather and synthetic upper with a print of The Punisher's iconic logo on contrast mesh panels and a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole."

Marvel: Trevok – Armor Out ($120 – $125 – 3 designs): "Channel your inner Iron Man and gear up with durable comfort wearing Marvel x Skechers Work: Trevok – Armor Out. Featuring a lace-up leather and synthetic upper with Iron Man's iconic logo at the side heel, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a steel toe."

Marvel: Gatlon – Spidey ST ($125): "Take your Spidey senses into the great outdoors with the Marvel x Skechers Work: Gatlon – Spidey ST. This trail hiking work design features a mesh, leather and synthetic Spider-Man themed upper with a puncture resistant insole and steel safety toe."

Marvel: Squad SR – Captain Marvel ($85): "Lead your team with a Super Hero's confidence wearing Marvel x Skechers Work: Squad SR – Captain Marvel. This Relaxed Fit slip-resistant work design features a mesh and synthetic upper in an allover Captain Marvel themed print with a deco stretch-lace front and a Skechers Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole."

Marvel: Uno SR – Assemble ($105): "Join forces with your team in dependable safety and comfort with Marvel x Skechers Work: Uno SR – Assemble. This Relaxed Fit design features a perforated synthetic durabuck upper with the iconic Avenger's logo and a "Find Your Power" graphic, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and Skech-Air visible air-cushioned midsole."

"The term 'essential workers' has taken on new and well-deserved meaning in recent years, and their efforts to both keep us healthy and supply us with the goods we need deserve a heartfelt thank you daily," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "At Skechers, we wanted to honor their dedication with a legendary Marvel shoe collaboration that offers these professionals our signature style, protection and comfort."