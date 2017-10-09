Tom Holland, Kevin Feige, and More Pose for New ‘Avengers’ Photo

The Russo Bros. took some time off from filming the fourth Avengers movie to attend a Marvel Studios family reunion over the weekend.

Joe and Anthony Russo shared a photo from the event showing themselves with what they describe as their “work family.” That includes themselves, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and executive producers Victoria Alonso and Louis D’Esposito.

The Russos aren’t the first to share photos from the supposedly secret Marvel Studios photo shoot. Samuel L. Jackson shared photos of himself, Laurence Fishburne, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, and Chadwick Boseman. Hayley Atwell and Mark Ruffalo also shared photos from the event.

While Marvel has not officially announced this photo shoot, it is likely part of a celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s 10th anniversary, which will come in 2018, 10 years after the release of the original Iron Man.

The Russo Brothers joined the Marvel Studios family when they directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. They first worked with Holland as Spider-Man in the sequel, Captain America: Civil War.

Since then, the Russos have taken on even greater responsibility within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Holland has starred in his own Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Russos and Holland will reteam in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War and again for the fourth Avengers movie.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok on November 2, 2017, Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.